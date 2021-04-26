Fatal crash shuts down lanes on a stretch of Alton Road toward South Beach

A fatal crash has shut down a section of a major Miami Beach roadway during Monday’s morning rush hour. File

A fatal crash has shut down a section of a major Miami Beach roadway during Monday’s morning rush hour.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of Alton Road at 29th Street for the investigation and clean-up.

The crash happened shortly after midnight. Police say a Ford Mustang traveling south on Alton crashed into another vehicle, which then crashed into a parked vehicle. The Mustang then lost control and crashed into a tree.

Two of the three people inside the Mustang were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. One of them died, police said.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes including North Bay Road.

This article will be updated.