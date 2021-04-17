Two men are dead, two women are injured after an early morning crash in Miami Beach

WPLG Local 10 screen grab from broadcast of single-car crash on Miami Beach’s Pine Tree Drive on April 17, 2021. Two men are dead, two women were sent to Jackson Hospital with injuries. WPLG Local 10

Two men are dead and two women are hospitalized after their SUV crashed into one of the towering trees along Miami Beach’s Pine Tree Drive.

According to Miami Beach police, the car was involved in a crash around 5:45 a.m. Saturday along the 3100 block of Pine Tree Drive. One man died at the scene. Another man died during transport to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Unit and two women are being treated for their injuries.

Though the investigation continues, Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said that the driver, who was heading south, may have been trying to avoid hitting another car that was traveling north and turning left when he hit the tree.

Traffic between 30th and 34th streets along Pine Tree Drive is closed in both directions. Police say drivers should use Sheridan Avenue as an alternate.

UPDATE: The male passenger transported to JMH has also died. Both female passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries.



Traffic remains closed in both directions along Pine Tree Drive between 30-34 Street. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 17, 2021

TRAFFIC CRASH INVESTIGATION: At 5:42 a.m. MBPD and Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash along the 3100 block of Pine Tree Drive. One male has died on scene, three other passengers (1 male, 2 female) were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 17, 2021

This is a developing story.