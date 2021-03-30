Former Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year to join Bay Harbor Islands Town Council

Molly Winters Diallo, a teacher at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High, will be sworn in April 14 as a member of the Bay Harbor Islands Town Council. pportal@miamiherald.com

Molly Winters Diallo, a social studies teacher at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High who was named Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year in 2018, will join the Bay Harbor Islands Town Council in April.

Winters Diallo won a council seat by default after another candidate, Alan Bebchik, withdrew from the race on March 24. As a result of Bebchik’s withdrawal, the town canceled its April 6 election, which would have seen three candidates competing for two seats. Winters Diallo will be sworn into office on April 14.

Winters Diallo did not make herself available Monday for an interview.

Mayor Stephanie Bruder also won a new four-year term on the council after Bebchik dropped out.

The town’s mayor and vice mayor are appointed by the council after each election. The roles typically rotate after three years. Bruder has been mayor since 2018.

Bebchik is a member of the town’s Planning and Zoning Board and the general manager for the Florida branch of the electric scooter company Spin. He told the Herald he withdrew from the race because he “didn’t feel like [he] was prepared.”

“There’s always a chance I could do it again next year,” he said.