SNL skit parodies spring breakers in Miami Beach amid COVID pandemic

The tense dynamic of Miami Beach’s spring break was parodied on “Saturday Night Live,” taking aim at spring breakers partying despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The skit, which opened live from New York, started off with poking fun at the curfew implemented by city officials: “where the party don’t stop until the government mandated curfew!”

You’re watching MTV Spring Break pic.twitter.com/TnMWYXUoGQ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 28, 2021

Actress and comedian Maya Rudolph played the host of a fake dating game show called “Snatched, Vaxed or Waxed!” The cast – Chris Redd, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner – played the roles of bachelors and bachelorettes.

One of Rudolph’s opening lines: “We’re so close to the end, let’s ruin it!”

The purpose of the game: Guess if the bachelorettes, also called “COVID cuties”, had “hard bodies” (which were “snatched”); had gotten the COVID-19 vaccine and had “antibody-ody-odies” (“vaxxed”); or were smoothly waxed.

If any of the bachelors guessed “vaxxed,” Rudolph was quick to remind them that “nobody partying in Miami is vaxxed.”

The parody poked fun at the the unfolding scene across South Beach during Miami Beach’s spring break crackdown. The city imposed an 8 p.m. curfew in the entertainment district, pulling the plug on the late-night party after incidents of vandalism and violence among the crowds made international news and angered residents.

Miami Beach police have made more than 1,000 arrests since spring break throngs began spilling into the city in early February.