Pregnant mother, toddlers injured in MacArthur Causeway crash. MacArthur completely closed

A pregnant mother, two children and a father at a bus stop were in injured in a two-car crash on MacArthur Causeway. Eastbound and westbound lanes are closed. mocner@miamiherald.com

A crash involving small children and a pregnant woman near Palm Island led to the MacArthur Causeway closing its westbound lanes late Friday night, while the eastbound lanes were closed earlier in the evening due to spring break curfews and crowds on Miami Beach.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Miami Beach police tweeted that a crash just west of Palm Island had closed all traffic coming out of Miami Beach on the MacArthur Causeway, one of the main arteries going to and from Miami Beach. For those trying to get out of the city, police said to use the Venetian or Julia Tuttle causeways.

#TRAFFIC: Westbound MacArthur Cswy CLOSED due to a traffic crash just west of Palm Island. @MiamiBeachFire on scene.



Alternates to exit Miami Beach: Venetian or Julia Tuttle Cswy. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 27, 2021

Police say the accident involved a two-car crash and a family at a bus stop. The family, which included a 1-year-old, 2-year-old, a pregnant mother and father, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The driver of one of the cars was transported as well.

The family and the driver were in stable condition, police said.

This crashed occurred when police were enforcing traffic restrictions on the causeways to combat spring break crowds coming into Miami Beach. The city has imposed an 8 p.m. curfew in the South Beach entertainment district, Thursday-Sunday, and at 10 p.m. Friday closed the eastbound lanes of the causeways to limit the spring break crowds.

The MacArthur, Venetian and Julia Tuttle causeways’ eastbound lanes have all been closed and will remain so through the night. Only city residents, city hotel guests and employees of businesses in the city can make it across the causeways into Miami Beach.