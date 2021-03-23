A senior citizen was sexually assaulted in Miami Beach, cops say. Photos of suspect released.

Miami Beach police say this is an apartment building surveillance camera shot of the man they’re looking for in the Saturday night battery. Miami Beach Police Department

An elderly woman was stalked, attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown man in Miami Beach on Saturday. New surveillance photos show what he looks like as police ask for help finding him.

According to Miami Beach police:

Around 6:50 p.m., the woman took a Miami-Dade Transit bus near Miami International Airport to go home. On the route, the bus stopped in front of a Walgreens at 41st Street and Pine Tree drive for a 10-minute break.

Not wanting to wait for the break to be over, she got off the bus and started to walk home. She didn’t notice anyone following her on the way, police said.

Arriving at her complex, she checked her mail and then went into the elevator where two men were already inside. One man got off, and when the elevator stopped on her floor, she and the other man got out.

After she noticed that the man had also left the elevator, the woman decided not to walk to her apartment. Instead she asked if he was visiting someone in the building.

In Spanish, he told her that he had gotten off her bus with her earlier, and then he tried to engage in some small talk. Then he grabbed her arms and pinned her against wall, police said.

A building surveillance video still appears to catch the battery suspect gripping the hands of his victim in the hallway of a Miami Beach building Saturday night. Miami Beach Police Department

Forcibly taking off her face mask, the man began to kiss her as she tried to fight him off, police said. Another person in the building heard screams in the hall and opened her door to verbally confront the man.

The man “nonchalantly” walked away and went down some nearby stairs.

A surveillance video still of the suspect in a March 21 battery on a person 65 or over. Miami Beach Police Department

By the time police arrived, the victim was waiting at the front desk. Police said that she was visibly shaken and had several scratches on her neck and chin.

Police said the man was wearing a T-shirt with thin red horizontal lines across his chest and black jeans that had a skull designed on them. He had tattoos on his left hand and forearm.

The man is described as being between 25 and 34 years old, and between 5’8” and 5’10” weighing between 175 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-2477.