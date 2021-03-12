There’s a new gay beach in South Florida. Just look for the rainbow flags

No more chasing rainbows. South Florida has a new gay beach.

OK, maybe “new” isn’t the word: The gay beach on 12th Street in Miami Beach has been extended.

Miami Beach City Commissioner Michael Góngora presided over the ribbon-cutting of the sandy spot Thursday morning. He said he recalled as a kid when the original gay beach that used to be on 21st was relocated to 12th Street because famed drag bar The Palace opened on Ocean Drive across the street.

Two years ago, the iconic venue moved from 1200 Ocean Drive to its new home at 1052 Ocean Drive.

“It made sense to participate,” said Gongora, holding a giant pair of scissors. “’Because now we’re not only on 12th, we’re going all the way down to 11th Street and to the footsteps of The Palace that recently celebrated its 33rd year here in Miami Beach. I’m proud to represent a city that is so inclusive.”

Don’t have any weekend plans? Check the weather and then head on out.

The free beach can be accessed at 11th Street, across from The Palace. No day pass is needed. Rainbow flags will be displayed throughout the area, and can even bring your own.