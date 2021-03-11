Fake doctor told his victim he saw gynecology patients at his South Beach condo, cops say

A man posing as a cosmetic surgeon and gynecologist working out of his Lincoln Road condominium drugged and raped a woman who believed herself to be a patient, Miami Beach police say.

And she wasn’t the only woman to accuse Brody Moazzeni of a terrifying, violent act for which he was arrested Wednesday.

The second woman said that on Tuesday at Bally Total Fitness, Moazzeni, who had been harassing her, finished an assault of screams and chest bumps by slapping her phone out of her hand and throwing coffee at her.

Moazzeni, 35, has been charged with sexual battery, practicing medicine without a license, dispensing drugs without a license, withholding information in a controlled substance request, forging or counterfeiting private labels, and battery. His bond is $42,500.

Examinations failed, fraudulent and invasive?

An arrest report says that medical certificates from various schools were on the walls of the apartment Moazzeni rented at Decoplage, 100 Lincoln Rd. He told police that he printed the certificates after making them online. Same with the Mount Sinai pay stub he used to rent the apartment.

He graduated from medical school in Antigua, Moazzeni told police, but failed tests that would’ve allowed him to gain his license in the United States. But, the report says he told police, he made money by seeing patients who came to him by word-of-mouth.

The woman he saw on Jan. 21 said she met Moazzeni through a mutual acquaintance.

The arrest report said Moazzeni claimed that he was a cosmetic surgeon and gynecologist who did vaginal rejuvenations. He gave her injections in her face, arms and legs, and then, the report said, he “inserted a metal object into the victim’s vagina and told her she didn’t need it.”

When she had a reaction to the injections, the report said, Moazzeni said she could spend the night to allow the swelling to go down. He also “administered what the victim believed to be an unknown drug which made her lose her inhibitions.”

She said Moazzeni raped her. Moazzeni said that they had consensual sex and that she used the metal object on herself.

Police said Moazzeni got his controlled substances through the Internet.

Belligerence and battery at Bally’s?

The arrest report doesn’t detail how Moazzeni and the other woman met or the extent of their interaction before Tuesday night. She told police that Moazzeni had harassed her through her phone and had left things at her front door while showing up unannounced.

She told police that around 10 p.m. Tuesday, she was working out at Bally’s, 1259 Washington Ave., when Moazzeni approached from behind, screaming names at her and bumping her with his chest. He kept screaming at her as she left.

She started to record the encounter. Moazzeni slapped her smartphone out of her hand, a move that the report says didn’t prevent her from capturing on video his coffee throw.