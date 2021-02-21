Miami Beach

After police chase near Ocean Drive, driver of stolen vehicle arrested

Miami Beach Police arrested a driver who they said fled authorities after crashing into a police officer’s motorcycle near Ocean Drive Sunday afternoon.
Miami Beach Police arrested a driver who they said fled authorities after crashing into a police officer’s motorcycle near Ocean Drive Sunday afternoon.

The police chase began at around 2:30 p.m. when motor officers were conducting traffic stops near South Pointe Drive and Alton Road.

“A black Cadillac ran a stop sign and refused to stop for the officer,” police said in a statement on Twitter. “The driver then struck another officer’s motorcycle near Second Street and Ocean Drive.”

According to police, the unidentified driver, who was driving a stolen vehicle, struck several cars while fleeing. The driver was eventually stopped near Sixth Street and Washington Avenue and arrested. Three passengers were detained.

Police say the officer was not injured at that Washington Avenue remained closed between Fifth and Seventh Street in both directions as of Sunday evening.

Monique O. Madan
