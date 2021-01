A gas leak on Thursday morning caused the evacuation of Bal Harbour Shops, putting a pause in tourists and affluent locals’ search for high-end designer clothes, accessories and chocolates.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s call list says the leak started just before 10:27 a.m.

Bal Harbour Shops is being evacuated due to a gas leak. Please avoid the area. No additional information is available at this time.#balharbourshops #gasleak #publicsafety pic.twitter.com/mTMhtK4nwt — Town of Bay Harbor Islands (@BayHarborIsland) January 21, 2021

This developing story will be updated.