MacArthur Causeway reopened as police take four people into custody

The MacArthur Causeway has reopened after being shut down for more than an hour by Miami Beach police.

Four people have been put into custody and officers have seized six dirt bikes and ATVs. Two of the riders ran and left their off-road vehicles behind, Miami Beach Police said.

So far, we have 4 subjects in custody and have seized 6 dirt bikes/ATV’s. 2 of the riders abandoned their vehicles and fled. pic.twitter.com/y1yETU1IVa — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 17, 2021

Police have not yet said if the four will be facing charges and what they would be.

Around 7:30 p.m., police tweeted the causeway was closed in both directions due to a police search. At the time, police said they were searching for a subject who was possibly armed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: MacArthur Cswy (I-395) closed in both directions due to an active police search.



Alternate: Julia Tuttle/Venetian/79 Street — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 17, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.