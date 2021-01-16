Miami Beach

MacArthur Causeway reopened as police take four people into custody

The MacArthur Causeway has reopened after being shut down for more than an hour by Miami Beach police.

Four people have been put into custody and officers have seized six dirt bikes and ATVs. Two of the riders ran and left their off-road vehicles behind, Miami Beach Police said.

Police have not yet said if the four will be facing charges and what they would be.

Around 7:30 p.m., police tweeted the causeway was closed in both directions due to a police search. At the time, police said they were searching for a subject who was possibly armed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service