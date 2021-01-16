Miami Beach
MacArthur Causeway reopened as police take four people into custody
The MacArthur Causeway has reopened after being shut down for more than an hour by Miami Beach police.
Four people have been put into custody and officers have seized six dirt bikes and ATVs. Two of the riders ran and left their off-road vehicles behind, Miami Beach Police said.
Police have not yet said if the four will be facing charges and what they would be.
Around 7:30 p.m., police tweeted the causeway was closed in both directions due to a police search. At the time, police said they were searching for a subject who was possibly armed.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
Comments