An elderly woman crossing the street was hit by a car in Miami Beach, police say

An elderly woman walking on Alton Road in Miami Beach was struck by a car Thursday afternoon, police said in a statement.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition, according to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was crossing the road at 15th Street and Alton Road about 3:30 p.m. and was hit by a driver who was making a turn. Rodriguez said the driver stayed at the scene until police arrived.

The road was briefly blocked but has since reopened. No other details were released Thursday night and the crash is under investigation, Rodriguez said.