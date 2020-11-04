Man hospitalized after stabbing in South Beach; cops asking for information

Miami Beach police are investigating a stabbing on Collins Avenue that sent a man to the hospital. Police are asking for any information on the stabbing. Miami Beach Police Department

A stabbing on Collins Avenue briefly closed part of the road as Miami Beach police investigate.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Miami Beach police officer was flagged down by a man who was stabbed in the abdomen near 10th Street and Collins Avenue, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officers and detectives are in the area trying to find out what happened. So far, they’ve received limited information.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or submit a tip via text by dialing **8477.