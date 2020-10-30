Two men dangling from a scaffold rescued after Miami Beach building accident

Miami Beach rescue crews saved two men as they dangled in the air due to a scaffold accident at a building on Venetian Island.

The men were working on construction between the eighth and ninth floors of 3 Island Avenue when the scaffolding collapsed, according to Miami Beach spokeswoman Melissa Berthier.

The call to rescue crews came in around 9:40 a.m.

Miami Beach’s Special Operation Technical Rescue Team responded and took about an hour to get the men down, Berthier said. Both men were connected with safety ropes. They declined medical attention once they were down.

The rescue crews used a bucket truck to bring the men down around 10:30 a.m., WPLG reported.

The scaffolding did not fall at any time, Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez told WPLG. He cited a mechanical error.

LIVE: Crews have responded to a report of a scaffolding collapse in Miami Beach. https://t.co/QT9LDptyEN — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 30, 2020

This story will be updated.