Suspect in custody after shooting in Miami Beach neighborhood wounds two, police say

Police took a man into custody after a shooting in a Miami Beach neighborhood sent two people to the hospital Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near the 1800 block of Normandy Drive, according to Miami Beach police.

Two people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center by Miami Beach Fire Rescue. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening, said Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

HAPPENING NOW: The MBPD is investigating a shooting incident which took place just before 9 p.m. near the 1800 block of Normandy Drive. Two victims have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit by the MBFD. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 12, 2020

Police briefly blocked off streets in the area during the investigation while officers attempted to find and speak with the shooting suspect.

Officers speaking with him over the phone eventually persuaded him to return to the area, where he was then taken into police custody, according to Miami Beach police.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the man is a family member of at least one of the victims, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This article will be updated.