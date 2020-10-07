Man, 31, hospitalized after blacktip shark bit 8-inch wound in his leg on South Beach

A 31-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shark bit him in the leg on South Beach.

The blacktip shark attack, which occurred in the water near 10th Street, caused an 8-inch laceration on the man’s leg and led Miami Beach Ocean Rescue to fly a double red flag in the area warning beachgoers not to enter the water Wednesday afternoon, a city spokeswoman said.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue stopped the man’s bleeding, but he was taken to Ryder Trauma as a precaution. He was listed as being in stable condition, the spokeswoman said. There appeared to be bait fish schools in the area during the time of the incident, she said.