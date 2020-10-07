Police searching for BMW that left a shooting near Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach

A shooting near the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach on Wednesday morning locked down schools in the area, led officers to find an injured woman three miles north of the incident and sparked a search for a fleeing BMW.

The woman was found near 74th Street while officers were investigating calls of “possible shots fired from a vehicle,” on 44th Street and Collins Avenue, according to Miami Beach police.

Her vehicle was struck by gunfire, said Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

She was treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for a cut on her arm that was likely caused by shattered glass, police said.

North Beach Elementary and Nautilus Middle School were placed on lockdown as a precaution shortly before 9 a.m. The lockdowns were lifted by 10 a.m., a Miami-Dade County Public School spokeswoman said.

A synagogue, Temple Beth Sholom, also was placed on lockdown.

The 41st Street corridor links Collins Avenue with the Julia Tuttle Causeway. Drivers should expect delays or seek alternate routes.

Biscayne Beach Elementary, several miles north on 77th Street and Dickens Avenue, also was locked down, the school district said.

Police are now searching for a white BMW SUV that fled the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 866-471-TIPS. You can also text **TIPS if you wish to stay anonymous.

This breaking news article will be updated.