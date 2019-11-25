Steven Meiner, David Richardson sworn in as Miami Beach’s newest commissioners

Monday was a day of new beginnings and bittersweet farewells at Miami Beach City Hall, as two recently elected commissioners stepped in for a pair of outgoing leaders.

Commissioners David Richardson and Steven Meiner became the newest members of the seven-person board during a swearing-in ceremony at Monday’s commission meeting. Richardson, a former state legislator, was appointed the city’s vice mayor.

Richardson and Meiner were elected in the Nov. 19 runoffs. They replaced retiring Commissioners Joy Malakoff and John Elizabeth Alemán.

Two other members of the board, Commissioner Ricky Arriola and Mayor Dan Gelber, were reelected and sworn in to new terms on Monday.

The departure of Malakoff and Alemán leaves Commissioner Mickey Steinberg as the lone woman on the commission, a fact she brought up jokingly.

“All right ladies you’re leaving me with all these boys,” she said, to laughter. “That’s OK because they better behave.”

Meiner, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorney, defeated former Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez in an upset victory for her old seat in Group IV. Rosen Gonzalez was forced by state law to resign from the commission to run for U.S. Congress in 2018. Malakoff, who served on the commission from 2013 to 2017, was appointed as her replacement but did not seek reelection.

“I’ve always believed in the American dream, and I think I’m living proof of the American dream right now,” said Meiner.

Before advancing to face Rosen Gonzalez, Meiner survived a dramatic manual recount in which he edged out third-place candidate Michael Barrineau by two votes.

Richardson, the first openly gay state legislator in Florida history, beat restaurateur Adrian Gonzalez in the Group VI race. He assumed the seat from Alemán, who did not seek reelection. Alemán is expected to become executive director of Miami’s Downtown Development Authority beginning Jan. 1

“I wish you continued success with me in this great city that I am so proud that I now get to sit here and represent,” Richardson said. “Thank you so much.”

Before introducing its newest commissioners, the board acknowledged the service of its two departing members and screened tribute videos for them. Both leaders were praised for their dedication to the details of governance.

Alemán, who was elected in 2015, said not seeking reelection was a difficult decision.

“Because of the great commission colleagues present and former that I was able to work with over the last four years, I knew I was leaving the city in a great place,” she said.

She offered her successors some perspective: “I would say to the new commissioners, four years goes by really fast.”

Malakoff said she was confident about the new commission’s ability to move the city forward.

Gelber thanked her for her service, both as a long-term commissioner and a “utility infielder” during her recent stint in office.

“You can’t really put an end or a beginning on her career,” Gelber said. “You have had a lifetime love affair with our city.”

Malakoff drew laughter when she expressed joy over Meiner’s election. She supported him over Rosen Gonzalez, who was at odds with much of the commission.

“I’m so happy that Steve Meiner will be sitting in this Group IV position,” she said. “I can’t begin to tell you how happy I am.”