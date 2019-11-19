Rosen Gonzalez appears headed for upset in Miami Beach, trails first-time candidate

Steven Meiner

Former Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez appeared headed for an upset Tuesday night in one of three City Commission runoff elections.

Incomplete returns showed Steven Meiner, a first-time candidate endorsed by city leaders, leading Rosen Gonzalez by about 9 percentage points with 7,674 early-voting, absentee and Election Day ballots tallied. About 80% of precincts reported their Election Day vote totals as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Rosen Gonzalez, who resigned her Group IV commission seat to run for U.S. Congress in 2018, outspent Meiner by about $150,000 but was the target of repeated attacks from political committees.

Meiner, a Securities and Exchange Commission attorney, was endorsed by Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, and Commissioners Ricky Arriola and John Elizabeth Alemán.

Meiner, who avoided speaking negatively about his opponents throughout his campaign, nonetheless benefited from the big money spent hitting Rosen Gonzalez via mail ads.

He is not the only new face primed to join the commission, based on early returns.

In Group VI, former legislator David Richardson held a 15 percentage-point lead over restaurant owner Adrian Gonzalez. The seat was relinquished by Commissioner Alemán, who did not seek reelection.

Incumbent Commissioner and Vice Mayor Ricky Arriola held a commanding 16 percentage-point lead over challenger Raquel Pacheco, based on early returns.

Voters in Miami Beach headed back to the polls Tuesday, two weeks after the Nov. 5 election produced no official winner in three City Commission races.

There are seven seats on the City Commission. Four were up for election this year, although Mayor Dan Gelber ran unopposed and was automatically re-elected.

Twelve candidates competed for the three open commission seats during the Nov. 5 general election. But none of the candidates received more than 50% of votes cast in their respective races, triggering the runoff elections.

Meiner earned his spot in the runoff after defeating third-place candidate Michael Barrineau by just two votes in a manual recount, after a single vote separated them after polls closed on Election Night.

In the general election, Arriola received 45% of the vote to Pacheco’s 24%. Pacheco, the owner of a translation firm, forced Arriola into a runoff with the help of third-place candidate Stephen Cohen, who received 23% of votes.

Rosen Gonzalez received 38% of votes in Group IV on Election Day, as Meiner (24%) and Barrineau (24%) ensured Rosen Gonzalez would not receive a simple majority.

Richardson came within 109 votes of defeating Gonzalez on Election Day, receiving 49% of total votes.