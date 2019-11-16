Seeing more cops in Miami Beach than usual? You’re not crazy. Here’s why

Near 7 p.m., Miami Beach police began Operation Safe Streets, a new initiative to address street level crime. Uniformed and undercover officers, along with code enforcement will be in the Entertainment District in large numbers to address the issues of residents. Miami Beach Police Department

Miami Beach will be seeing a lot more red and blue lights Saturday night, as the city’s police department saturates the Entertainment District with police.

At around 7 p.m., Miami Beach police initiated Operation Safe Streets, a new initiative to address street level crime.

“This is a back to basics police work operation where we are addressing the myriad quality of life issues that our residents and visitors have brought to our attention,” Capt. Daniel Morgalo said in a video announcing the start of the operation, which he is leading.

Uniformed and undercover officers along with code enforcement will be in the Entertainment District in large numbers to address the issues of citizens, Miami Beach spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Within an hour of the operation’s start, police have made three narcotics arrests in the area of Ninth Street and Collins Avenue, police said. There is no set end-time for the operation, so it could last well into the night.