Miami Beach cops investigating after report of a gunshot near a temple and school

Police got a call Wednesday night reporting that a shot had been fired near a Miami Beach school and temple.

When officers arrived in the area of 41st Street and Chase Avenue they didn’t find any victims, but they did find a man with a gun on the sidewalk, according to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

“Officers were able to take him into custody with no injuries and the firearm was recovered,” Rodriguez said.

The report came in about 6 p.m. and officers “responded immediately,” Rodriguez said. The incident happened near North Beach Elementary and Temple Beth Sholom.

All traffic is restricted between Prairie and Meridian Avenue along 41 Street. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 6, 2019

Rodriguez said officers were combing the area to determine whether a shot had indeed been fired.

“There are a lot of questions right now,” Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).