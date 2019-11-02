Miami Beach

MacArthur Causeway closed as Miami Beach police investigate fatal crash

Miami Beach police closed westbound MacArthur Causeway Saturday morning following a fatal crash.

Police suggest that drivers take alternate routes including the Venetian Causeway or Julia Tuttle to get off Miami Beach.

The crash happened on the Miami side of the busy roadway, police said. Details are few, but WSVN7 reports that the crash may have involved someone riding in a golf cart.

This story will be updated as details become available.

Profile Image of Howard Cohen
Howard Cohen
Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.
