MacArthur Causeway closed as Miami Beach police investigate fatal crash

Miami Beach police closed westbound MacArthur Causeway Saturday morning following a fatal crash.

Police suggest that drivers take alternate routes including the Venetian Causeway or Julia Tuttle to get off Miami Beach.

#TrafficAlert: MacArthur Cswy westbound CLOSED due to a fatal traffic crash on the Miami side. @MiamiPD



Please use the Venetian Cswy or I-195 as your alternates. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 2, 2019

The crash happened on the Miami side of the busy roadway, police said. Details are few, but WSVN7 reports that the crash may have involved someone riding in a golf cart.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This story will be updated as details become available.