Miami Beach
MacArthur Causeway closed as Miami Beach police investigate fatal crash
Miami Beach police closed westbound MacArthur Causeway Saturday morning following a fatal crash.
Police suggest that drivers take alternate routes including the Venetian Causeway or Julia Tuttle to get off Miami Beach.
The crash happened on the Miami side of the busy roadway, police said. Details are few, but WSVN7 reports that the crash may have involved someone riding in a golf cart.
This story will be updated as details become available.
