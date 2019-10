Miami Beach police are searching for 14-year-old Enyamari Solano. She never came home after she went to school Wednesday. Police need help finding her. Miami Beach Police

A Miami Beach 14-year-old left for school on Wednesday, but she never returned home. Police need help finding her.

Wednesday was the last day Enyamari Solano was seen as she didn’t come home, Miami Beach police said.

She is 5’2” and about 110 pounds. Police say she is an “endangered runaway.”

If you have seen her or know where she is, police ask to call 305-673-7901.

