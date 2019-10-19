Four pedestrians hit by car in Miami Beach, roads closed nearby, cops say

A car hit four pedestrians in Miami Beach Saturday night, police say.

At around 7:30 p.m., a fleeing BMW struck four people at 63rd Street and Collins Avenue, Miami Beach police said.

When Miami Beach Fire Rescue arrived two woman where taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition. The two others were treated at the scene.

Police found the car nearby and arrested the driver. Officers are now conducting a DUI investigation and have not released the driver’s name.

Officers have made temporary lane closures near the scene while they investigate.