Police take suspected robber into custody after Miami Beach bank targeted

A suspected bank robber who used a note, but no weapon, to rob a Miami Beach bank on Wednesday has been taken into custody, police said.

The man, whose name was not released by early evening, made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the Regions Bank at 1601 Washington Ave. before escaping the scene and ducking into a nearby hotel, Miami Beach police said. He was on the lam for about an hour before police caught him near Collins Avenue and 31st Street.

Witnesses identified him, and police expanded their perimeter to locate him, police said. The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force assisted Miami Beach police in its response.

This article will be updated as more information is available