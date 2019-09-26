One dead and a road closed after a motorcycle crashes on a Miami Beach street

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A motorcycle crash Thursday morning killed one person and closed part of Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach police said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. After both northbound and southbound lanes from 42nd to 47th streets were closed for about a half hour, police reopened all but the 45th Street to 46th Street block on the northbound side.

The identity of the motorcycle driver and what caused him to crash haven’t been released yet.

