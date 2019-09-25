Commissioners balance Miami Beach budget by raising taxes, cutting 28 full-time jobs

While Miami Beach commissioners cut more than two dozen full-time positions citywide, no one was laid off.

To help reduce a preliminary budget shortfall of $4.4 million, the Miami Beach commission has moved to cut 28 full-time positions, make major administrative reductions and inject hundreds of thousands of dollars into the city’s revenue stream.

Commissioners on Wednesday evening passed a balanced $350 million operating budget, ensuring that the city’s services remain funded for the 2020 fiscal year.

While the taxable value of property in the city increased from last year, the growth of property values has slowed in the last decade. That plus inflation put the city in “reduction mode.”

The budget comes with a slight increase in property tax rates. The commission approved an overall property tax rate of about $6 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The commission also approved an increase in the general fund reserve target to 25 percent from 17 percent of the general fund operating budget.

Property taxes make up approximately 54 percent of the city’s general fund revenues for the 2020 fiscal year, while police and fire services account for about 59 percent of expenditures.

“I think they [residents] should be very proud of this budget,” said Mayor Dan Gelber at Wednesday’s meeting.

The budget includes $1.6 million in reductions and efficiencies proposed by the city’s departments. While more than two dozen full-time positions were cut citywide, no one was laid off. The city redistributed the workload to existing positions to minimize the impact felt by residents. Some of the affected departments include Parks and Recreation, Code Compliance and the Fire Department.

The city budget also earmarked hundreds of thousands of dollars for new hires, including 14 police officers and two crime scene technicians, among others.

The budget also includes a one-time expense of $1.5 million for police services during the Super Bowl and $2.6 million for police services during spring break 2020.

It also adds funding of about $200,000 for homeless and domestic-violence services, $300,000 for a sea level rise study and $200,000 in City Hall security improvements.