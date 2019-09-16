Watch as a fake snake puts real fear in Miami Beach police officer’s heart

Miami Beach cop pranks fellow officer with fake snake A Miami Beach police officer scared the living daylights out of a fellow cop recently with the help of a fake snake, footage shared on September 15 shows. The video shows an officer play the reptile-themed prank on his colleague. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Miami Beach police officer scared the living daylights out of a fellow cop recently with the help of a fake snake, footage shared on September 15 shows. The video shows an officer play the reptile-themed prank on his colleague.

Even the bravest of souls can freak out at a snake.

Just ask a Miami Beach police officer.

Nevermind that this snake was fake, and it was a prank recorded by another city cop.

The video shows an officer sitting in his vehicle while another officer creeps along the driver’s side and tosses a stuffed snake through the window. The unsuspecting officer lets out a shrill scream followed by a laugh, much to the delight of his colleague.

Miami Beach police Capt. Steven Feldman, who was not involved in the prank, posted the video Sunday evening on Twitter. As of Monday morning, it had been viewed more than 5,000 times.

“Never a dull moment in police work,” Feldman wrote in the tweet, “and when there is, leave it to your partner to keep you on your toes.”

Never a dull moment in police work, and when there is, leave it to your partner to keep you on your toes. #YourMBPD #HisLaughterIsContagious pic.twitter.com/IHMofdCeST — Steven L. Feldman (@StevenLFeldman) September 15, 2019