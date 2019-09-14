Work on pedestrian bridge may disrupt Miami Beach traffic. Here’s how to get around it

Miami Beach city officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the start of construction of the West Avenue pedestrian bridge in October 2017. The bridge is expected to be completed in October 2019, but work on it will cause a temporary closure of the West Avenue vehicular bridge Sept. 18-19. cmguerrero@miamiherald.com

Construction on a planned pedestrian bridge near Lincoln Square in Miami Beach may disrupt your commute next week, as the West Avenue vehicular bridge temporarily shuts down Wednesday night.

The bridge, which connects West Avenue to Dade Boulevard, will be closed between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to the city of Miami Beach. A contractor will be power sweeping the bridge.

The planned West Avenue Pedestrian Bridge aims to connect the neighborhoods of West Avenue and Sunset Harbour by crossing the Collins Canal. The bridge is expected to be open for public use in October.

On Saturday and Sunday, the contractor will be performing concrete work on the pedestrian bridge near the Lincoln Court street end. Construction will occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Motorists wishing to continue north on West Avenue may:

▪ Turn east on 17th Street

▪ Turn north on Alton Road

▪ Turn west on Dade Boulevard

▪ Turn north on West Avenue

Motorists wishing to continue south on West Avenue may:

▪ Turn east on Dade Boulevard

▪ Turn south on Alton Road

▪ Turn west on 17th Street

▪ Turn south on West Avenue