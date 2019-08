MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

The Venetian Causeway has been completely closed down since 9:15 a.m. for the investigation of a woman struck and killed while riding her bicycle, Miami police said.

Use the MacArthur Causeway or the Julia Tuttle Causeway as alternate routes between Miami and Miami Beach.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

