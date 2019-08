MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Miami Beach police are advising drivers to find an alternate route following a fatal motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning.

Police have shut down 65th Street and Indian Creek Drive.

At least one person is dead.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Please avoid the area of 65 Street and Indian Creek Drive. Police on scene investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 14, 2019

Police are at the scene investigating.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.