What’s that smell? That’s what Four Seasons Hotel wants to know after evacuation

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club evacuated after chemical smell The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club was temporarily evacuated due to strong chemical smell. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Hazmat team treated four. Haven’t identified the odor. The Miami Beach hotel is open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club was temporarily evacuated due to strong chemical smell. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Hazmat team treated four. Haven’t identified the odor. The Miami Beach hotel is open.

Something made four people sick enough at a loading dock outside The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club to warrant summoning a hazmat team and briefly evacuating the hotel Tuesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Helen Avendano, about 15 units, along with hazmat units, responded to the Four Seasons at 9011 Collins Ave. in Surfside just before 10 a.m.

There were “reports of a strong chemical smell coming from a loading dock.”

Hotel staff evacuated the building as a precaution in case there was a chemical leak.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“From my understanding they were unable to determine what it was but at least we were able to mitigate the situation,” Avendano said. “We were able to clear out the smell.”

Four people were treated near the loading dock but not taken to the hospital, Avendano said.

The symptoms were minor, fire-rescue Lt. Kirsten MIller told WPLG Local 10. The hazardous materials team entered and metered the hotel to check for chemicals. They didn’t find anything. But Miller told the station there was some kind of smell outside when crews arrived but it dissipated.

The hotel reopened as soon as officials got the go-ahead from fire-rescue.

“We were able to clear out the smell,” Avendano said.