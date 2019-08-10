Cyclist killed by speeding driver on the MacArthur, cops say. Westbound lanes closed

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A driver, apparently hoping to get from South Beach fast, struck and killed a cyclist early Saturday morning on the MacArthur Causeway, according to police.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the fatal hit-and-run happened just after 1:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the MacArthur that takes drivers out of the city and toward Miami.

A car “traveling at a high rate of speed attempted to bypass traffic as all the lanes were occupied. The driver went on to the shoulder and bicycle lane of the causeway where they unfortunately struck and killed a cyclist before fleeing the scene,” Rodriguez said.

The department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash and are speaking to a witness.

“Significant progress on our investigation has already been made,” Rodriguez said.

As a result, westbound Macarthur Causeway remains closed Saturday morning. Drivers who want to leave South Beach should opt for the Julia Tuttle Causeway or the Venetian Causeway, police said.

Details on the driver or make of the car won’t be released during this part of the investigation Rodriguez said.