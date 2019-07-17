Miami Beach bans specials boards from sidewalk cafes, introduces new code of conduct

The Miami Beach City Commission has given initial approval to new rules regulating sidewalk cafes. Miami Herald file 2017

Miami Beach officials flexed their legislative muscle on Wednesday, instituting a new ordinance banning boards advertising specials at sidewalk cafes and giving initial approval to a new Sidewalk Cafe Code of Conduct.

The ordinance to ban specials boards passed unanimously, with city officials citing the boards’ contribution to overcrowding and interference with pedestrian access. The ban is set to go into effect for all city sidewalk cafes, except for cafes located north of 63rd Street; the law governing them will take effect in July 2020.

Specials boards, different from menu boards, advertise restaurant promotions and deals and have been known to proliferate at Miami Beach sidewalk cafes. The ban does not extend to cafe menu boards, which establishments are still allowed to display.

“We’re trying to improve the experience for our customers [and] any issues of deceptive practices,” Commissioner Mark Samuelian.

Some residents and visitors have been victims of deceptive practices at sidewalk cafes, prompting the city to institute new ordinances over the years to tamp down on inappropriate or misleading business behavior.

Wednesday’s meeting also introduced a new component to the sidewalk cafe permitting process: a new Sidewalk Cafe Code of Conduct, which got initial approval from the commission. The code of conduct consists of provisions already present in the city’s Sidewalk Cafe Ordinance. It also has three new rules specific to Ocean Drive between Fifth Street and 15th Street, which will help enforce cafe operator behavior, city spokeswoman Melissa Berthier said in a statement.

The ordinance will still have to pass a second vote, but Wednesday’s approval showcased the city’s willingness to move forward with a formal set of provisions for those establishments.

“In our historic and commercial districts, our sidewalk cafes define us as much as everything else,” city attorney Steven Rothstein said. “Business is going to suffer and the city’s reputation is going to suffer if we do not continue to consistently monitor the performance of these cafes.”

Rules specific to Ocean Drive between Fifth Street and 15th Street prohibit operators from soliciting pedestrians unless those people make their interest known, from distributing printed advertisements unless one is specifically requested and from holding or displaying printed advertisements in a way that impedes pedestrian access.

Sidewalk cafe permit applicants will need to execute an affidavit, proving they have received the code of conduct and agreed to its rules. If permit holders are found to have violated the code of conduct, the city manager can issue an immediate order for the establishment to cease operations for at least 24 hours or until the city manager has determined that all violations have been corrected.

The city manager also has the authority to suspend or revoke the operator’s business tax receipt, formally known as an occupational license.