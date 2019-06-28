Police chase closes part of Venetian Causeway to South Beach Friday morning

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A Friday morning police chase shut down part of the Venetian Causeway as the day dawned.

Residents on the westernmost island, Biscayne Island, can go west to mainland Miami. Residents on the other islands can go east to Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, “A vehicle involved in a carjacking from Miami Gardens fled from our officers. Four subjects bailed from that vehicle and have been apprehended.”

**TRAFFIC ALERT**

Venetian Causeway closed due to police chase.



As of 6:30am

-Biscayne Island residents may only head West to Mainland

-Other islands may only head EAST to Miami Beach

Plan for extra time!@OfficialJoelF @CristinaOnAir @ClaudiaF_OnAir @TotalTrafficCB @Dejaonair pic.twitter.com/nOFTWcXx2A — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) June 28, 2019