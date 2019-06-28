Miami Beach
Police chase closes part of Venetian Causeway to South Beach Friday morning
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
A Friday morning police chase shut down part of the Venetian Causeway as the day dawned.
Residents on the westernmost island, Biscayne Island, can go west to mainland Miami. Residents on the other islands can go east to Miami Beach.
According to Miami Beach police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, “A vehicle involved in a carjacking from Miami Gardens fled from our officers. Four subjects bailed from that vehicle and have been apprehended.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
