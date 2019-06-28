Miami Beach

Police chase closes part of Venetian Causeway to South Beach Friday morning

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
Up Next
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By

A Friday morning police chase shut down part of the Venetian Causeway as the day dawned.

Residents on the westernmost island, Biscayne Island, can go west to mainland Miami. Residents on the other islands can go east to Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, “A vehicle involved in a carjacking from Miami Gardens fled from our officers. Four subjects bailed from that vehicle and have been apprehended.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  