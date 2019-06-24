This yoga mat was just yanked because a Hindu leader didn’t want people to sweat on it

Miami Beach apparel firm Platinum Sun Inc. just got major heat from a Hindu group for a particular product it was selling.

The controversy was over a seemingly innocent-looking exercise accessory.

Priced at $79.99, the so called Ganesha Cork Yoga Mat was described on the company’s website as “perfect for hot yoga, Bikram, sweaty practice, pilates, floor exercises, stretching, and meditation.”





Rajan Zed, president of the Nevada-based Universal Society of Hinduism, sent out a press release early Monday morning, complaining that a mat bearing the image of Lord Ganesha, a god of wisdom, success and good luck, was on the product. He believes that his image was being “trivialized” and “hurting followers.”





In the release, Zed, said Ganesha was “highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshiped in temples or home shrines and not to sit on or put feet/buttocks/legs on or sweat on.”

The offending mat was taken down a few hours later.

Zed not only wanted the mat pulled, but is also demanding an apology from Platinum Sun Inc., which also sells brightly colored rash guards, leggings, wetsuits and sports bras. A similar looking yoga mat bearing the image of an elephant still remains on the site. Zed doesn’t seem to have a problem with that one, just the one with Ganesha.





“Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees,” adds the release. “Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled.”

Platinum Sun has not responded to the Miami Herald’s request for comment regarding an apology.





This is hardly the first time Zed has tangled with companies that deign to put Ganesha on products. Most recently, he got Amazon to pull a pair of stockings. In 2014, he complained to Urban Outfitters about a blanket he found sacrilegious, and that too was yanked.