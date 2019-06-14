If you think South Beach traffic is bad now, this will make it even worse

Is the light green? Go! When traffic lights turn green, distracted Miamians do not necessarily go, creating more traffic and road rage woes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When traffic lights turn green, distracted Miamians do not necessarily go, creating more traffic and road rage woes.

On a good day, South Beach traffic doesn’t flow like a river. Add the shutdown of a major entrance ramp, and you can expect things to go even slower.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound MacArthur Causeway flyover ramp to northbound Alton Road for two weeks starting 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the city of Miami Beach.





FDOT will be completing a partial bridge deck replacement and is expecting to reopen the causeway ramp on July 1.





FDOT is predicting a 50% increase in eastbound lane traffic because of the closure.

And those eastbound lanes will be even more crunched for a few days. In addition to the flyover, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, June 20, FDOT will be closing two eastbound lanes.

Detours will redirect cars off the MacArthur Causeway into South Beach. Two Beach police officers will be monitoring the area from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday during the shutdown.





To help ease traffic, FDOT will post digital messages through the city and modify traffic-light timing.

If you want to avoid the area, other routes into the Beach include the Tuttle and the 79th Street causeways to the north.



