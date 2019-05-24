Mental health tech at Miami Beach hospital inappropriately touched a patient, cops say

Christian Vidal, 42, of Miami was arrested and charged with sexual battery on May 22, 2019. Miami-Dade Corrections

A mental health technician was arrested this week after police say he sexually battered a patient at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.

In November, the woman reported the assault — immediately after it happened — to hospital staff, who then called police, according to a report.

The unidentified woman told officers she was in the room when Christian Vidal touched her inappropriately.

“While inside the victim’s room, the defendant kissed the victim’s right breast with his mouth,” an officer wrote in the report. “The defendant then licked his fingers and put them down the victim’s pants and underwear and touched her vagina.”

The victim was then taken to the Roxcy Bolton Rape Treatment Center at Jackson Memorial where she was examined. A day after the incident, Vidal went to the Miami Beach police station to give a statement and told officers he had gone in the room to give the woman a remote control, according to the report. Vidal, police said, agreed to give a DNA sample.

The sample and the rape kit were sent to the Miami-Dade Police Forensic Services Bureau for a lab analysis, according to the report.

Recently, police say, the results came back as a match.

On Wednesday, Vidal, 42, returned to the police department and was told there is DNA evidence, an officer wrote in the report. Vidal requested an attorney. He was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Vidal was released from jail after paying a $10,000 bond.

On Thursday, Mount Sinai released a statement: “Mount Sinai’s top priority is the safety of our patients, visitors and employees. Mount Sinai Medical Center cannot comment on matters regarding patient privacy, ongoing investigations and legal proceedings. To the extent that we are aware of an incident, the appropriate authorities are contacted immediately and have our full cooperation.”