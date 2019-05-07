Man calls Miami Beach bagel shop to make threats against Jews, cops say

Jorge Rucinque Miami Beach police

Jorge Rucinque used his cell phone to search the words “Jews, Kosher,” Miami Beach police said.

It’s what he did next that landed the 26-year-old in handcuffs.

Police say Rucinque called Bagel Time Cafe on Alton Road and “made several disturbing statements causing the victim and establishment to be afraid for their safety.”

“The defendant repeatedly called the victim and continued to harass the victim for being Jewish,” an officer wrote in the arrest report. “The victim believed that the defendant stated, ‘I will...explode the Jewish community.’”

An investigation led officers to Rucinque. He was arrested Tuesday by the department’s Intelligence Unit.

After being read his rights, police say Rucinque “willfully admitted” that he “targeted the Jewish community.”

Rucinque’s arrest comes only days after the Anti-Defamation League released its annual audit that revealed that Anti-Semitic attacks in Florida were down and violent attacks in United States doubled.