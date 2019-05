If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A body found in a South Beach apartment is being investigated as a homicide, Miami Beach police said.

Officers found the body around 6 p.m. Tuesday after being called to the apartment in the 1500 block of Michigan Avenue about a deceased person. No identification has been made yet.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.