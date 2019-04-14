Hit-and-run driver in Miami Beach sends four people to the hospital, cops say

Four people were taken to area hospitals Sunday night after a hit-and-run driver crashed twice, Miami Beach police said.

The series of collisions ended near 15th Street and Collins Avenue, according to Miami Beach Police.

First the driver hit one car in Lincoln Road and took off, only to hit a second and third vehicle nearby, police said.





The four people were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Police said the driver, who they didn’t identify, was arrested.

The conditions of the victims were not known Sunday evening, neither was the cause of the crash.

The incident, which remains under investigation, caused the shutdown of Collins Avenue between 15th and 16th streets in both directions as of Sunday night.