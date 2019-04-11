Pedestrian killed in South Beach hit-and-run

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday in South Beach, according to Miami Beach police.

The tragedy happened at Alton Road and 15th Street near a Pollo Tropical restaurant.





The body remained in the street about two hours after the 3 a.m. crash, and the area is shut down by Miami Beach police for the investigation.

. Video from Miami Herald news partner CBS 4 showed a damaged white Volkswagen at the center of the investigation.





Police said the car and suspect were located at Collins Avenue and 59th Street.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.