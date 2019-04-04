He crashed the party in Miami Beach, and then the real trouble started, cops say

Police said Raul Martinez, 31, crashed a party on the sands of Miami Beach Wednesday night, then fought with guests and police before he was subdued. Miami-Dade Corrections

A corporate party on the sands of Miami Beach was interrupted Wednesday night when a homeless man entered the roped-off area, refused to leave and began fighting with guests, police said.

Once subdued by guests, Raul Martinez kept fighting with police, they said, head-butting one officer and trying to kick out the window of a police cruiser.

Martinez, 31, was finally taken into custody and charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, assault and battery, and resisting arrest with violence. He remained jailed Wednesday afternoon.

“He punched me. Then I punched him in the face and I knocked him to the ground and others jumped on him,” said Douglas Russell, who was at the party.

According to witnesses, Martinez walked through a rope line on the beach in the 900 block of Ocean Drive just after 7 p.m. Wednesday and placed his backpack and shoes on a table filled with food. When some of the guests demanded that Martinez leave, he began swinging his fists, hitting one of the guests in the face.

Martinez was eventually subdued until police arrived. But he didn’t give up the fight.

He wrestled with cops trying to handcuff him, head-butting one officer several times. Once placed in a patrol car, he became so violent, according to police, an officer had to get out from behind the wheel and settle him down.

Before he was taken to jail, police said Martinez threatened officers, telling them he would find them after he got out of jail and kill them.