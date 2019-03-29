Armed man barricaded inside Miami Beach home

Miami Beach called to a home on Harding Avenue early Friday morning encountered a man with a knife, who quickly locked himself in the home and refused orders to come outside.
Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said it was unclear as of 10 a.m. if anyone else was in the home with the man. Hostage negotiators at the scene were trying to lure the man out.
Rodriguez said a call came in at about 8:30 a.m. about some type of disturbance. The man is inside a home in the 7300 block of Harding Avenue.
