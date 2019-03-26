One dead, one injured after crash involving Miami Beach police SUV takes hood off car

A woman was killed late Monday night in a crash involving a Miami Beach police SUV chasing a stolen car, Miami Beach police said Tuesday morning.
The crash near 76th Street and Byron Avenue sheared the hood of the woman’s car off down past the tops of the driver and front passenger seats.
According to Miami Beach police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, both the woman and the officer were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The officer remains at Jackson in stable condition with a head injury.
This began around 11 p.m. near 74th Street and Collins Avenue, Rodriguez said, with a blue BMW stolen while the owner was inside a store. An officer saw the BMW around 11:50 p.m. near 76th Street and Dickens Avenue, but the thief didn’t stop. Almost as soon as the chase began, it ended two blocks later with the fatal crash.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Rodriguez said the stolen car continued into Surfside, where it hit two more Beach police patrol cars before being left by the thief near a 53rd Street beach walk. The car thief is described as a black male of medium build with a white baseball cap, white shirt and khaki shorts.
Anyone who knows anything about this can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments