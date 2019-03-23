Early morning stabbing on Miami Beach has police searching for two suspects

Miami Beach police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.
According to police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, the stabbing happened near 15th Street and Collins Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Details are few, but Rodriguez said in an alert that “police are looking for a black male and female who fled the area.”
He did not say whether the stabbing was related to Spring Break on the Beach. The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Trauma Unit.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Police ask that anyone with information should call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
This story is developing.
Comments