Motorcyclist injures Beach cop amid heavy police presence deployed for spring break

A Miami Beach police officer was injured Friday evening after a motorcyclist struck him on Collins Avenue.
The officer, who was on foot, attempted to stop the motorcyclist for an undisclosed reason near Seventh Street when the driver ignored the officer’s commands and hit him, police said on Twitter.
The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His name and condition were unknown. The 700 block of Collins Avenue will be indefinitely closed to all traffic, police said.
Two weeks into spring break, Miami Beach officials held an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss safety concerns about the annual festivities.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The police department announced that a squad of about 25 officers wearing protective gear would patrol the beach in front of Ocean Drive throughout the day. Police said they would also use barricades and all-terrain vehicles to disperse crowds and park prisoner transport vans on the beach.
Comments