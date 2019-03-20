Miami Beach

Man arrested after cops say he scrawled swastikas around Miami Beach

By Carli Teproff

March 20, 2019 10:41 PM

Miami Beach police said late Wednesday that they arrested a man who was linked to scrawling swastikas around Miami Beach.

“No place for hate,” the department tweeted late Wednesday, announcing the arrest.

Sean Kenna was arrested on seven counts of felony criminal mischief, the department said.

It was not immediately clear when or where the incidents happened.

The department said the case will now be reviewed by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to determine whether Kenna will be charged with a hate crime.

