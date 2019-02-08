Miami Beach

Coast Guard searches through the night for missing crew member on downed cargo plane

By Martin Vassolo

February 08, 2019 01:27 PM

The U.S. Coast Guard said it would search “through the night” Friday for a missing crew member who was aboard a cargo plane that crashed about 20 miles southeast of Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after departing from the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard rescued one crew member from the wreckage off the coast of the Bay Harbor Islands on Friday afternoon. Dramatic helicopter rescue, captured on local TV footage, showed rescuers hoisting the man out of the water. The Coast Guard had not located the second crew member as of 8 p.m. Friday.

The 64-year-old Convair 131-B aircraft, owned by Miami Lakes-based Conquest Air Cargo, took off from Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau to Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Conquest Air Flight 504, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a statement to the Miami Herald, the company said the airplane declared an emergency and attempted a water landing when it crashed 13 miles offshore about 12:15 p.m. Television footage showed the aircraft upside down in the water and with parts detached.

The fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft was returning from a cargo delivery in Nassau, the company said. It is certified with the FAA.

“Our concern is with our flight crew and we will continue to coordinate with the relevant authorities,” Conquest Air Cargo said.

The Coast Guard sent a rescue helicopter and a 45-foot boat to the scene. The helicopter crew transferred the rescued passenger to emergency medical services at Air Station Miami. His condition is unknown.

“Preliminary indication is that two people were on board,” the FAA said in a statement.

Conquest Air Inc., which registered to do business in Florida in 2002, is a cargo airline providing daily trips to Nassau and regular service to the Caribbean. It has an office at Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Conquest Air Cargo is a Miami Lakes-based cargo airline with offices in Nassau, Bahamas. One of its airplanes crashed off the coast of Bay Harbor Islands Friday afternoon. The Coast Guard rescued one man and suspect a second person was on board.
Responding agencies include the Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade police. Commercial salvage crews also assisted. Miami-Dade police notified the Miami Coast Guard station of a possible downed two-engine Cessna plane with two people reportedly aboard, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Coast Guard Chief Crystal Kneen confirmed that a crew was responding to the crash site Friday afternoon.



