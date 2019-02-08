Miami Beach

An early morning crash killed a pedestrian on Miami Beach. Lanes closed for hours

By Howard Cohen

February 08, 2019 07:57 AM

Miami Beach police closed Alton Road between 14th and 15th streets for more than five hours due to a fatal early morning crash involving a pedestrian.

According to spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, at 3:40 a.m a vehicle traveling southbound along Alton Road struck a pedestrian at 15th Street.

The pedestrian died on the scene near the Pollo Tropical, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Chevron gas station on the usually busy thoroughfare. The driver stayed on the scene and spoke to officers, Rodriguez said.

Officers closed off all traffic in that block between 14th and 15th streets on Alton and re-routed drivers to nearby West Avenue as an alternate.

The lanes were reopened around 9:45 a.m., according to Miami Beach police, who have no released the name of the victim yet.

“I was sitting in my car and I heard a bang. When I went inside the store I saw the guy laying in front of Pollo Tropical,” Juan Loyal. told Miami Herald news partner CBS4. “Four or five other people went running up to him and they saw he was dead and they called 911.”

